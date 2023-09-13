Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania today heard arguments from legal counsel representing the city of Philadelphia and residents affected by gun violence about whether cities across Pa. should be able to pass their own firearms laws.

Justices did not issue a decision to the standing-room-only courtroom today, but will do so in writing in the coming weeks.

Plaintiffs argued that the state’s preemption law, which blocks cities from passing local firearms regulations, deprives Philadelphians living under the threat of gun violence of their right to life and liberty.

“I’m open-minded to this idea that there’s an Article 1 right that may be identified — a right to walk out of your house without fear,” said Justice Christing Donohue, in reference to the state constitution. “But what do you call that? I have a problem pulling together the threads.”