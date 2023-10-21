Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Inside Jennifer Meleski’s North Philly home, a pumpkin-scented candle burned on the living room table. Just beyond it, beneath a window, a sideboard was decorated with pictures of her son, Charles Maude III, better known as Chucky.

Chucky was 24 years old when he was killed as he sat in his car in Port Richmond. More than two years later, his mother, stepmother, daughters, and extended family are still waiting for answers.

“He was my biggest pain in the butt, but he was also my biggest help,” Meleski said, recalling stories of her son acting as a peacemaker in both his family and neighborhood. Maude also loved Philadelphia. “Whenever we would be right in the center of the [Ben Franklin] bridge, he would always take a picture of the Philadelphia skyline.”

On Friday, March 12, 2021, Maude was with friends, hanging out by the 3200 block of Emerald Street. After his friends left, surveillance video shows two men walking up to his parked car and shooting through the window. A large-caliber bullet lodged in Maude’s spine, making surgery impossible. He died two days later.

“Your child dying is the worst thing you could possibly imagine,” said Meleski. “Your child being killed makes it even worse.” At the time of the murder, Maude had no known enemies beyond a few disagreements between neighbors, nothing that Meleski thought would escalate to violence.