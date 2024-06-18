Philadelphia Eagles home game tickets to go on sale Tuesday

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

If you want to go to an Eagles home game this year, here’s your chance to grab tickets at face value.

Single-game tickets for 2024 home games go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster.

Fans will want to make sure they’re online as soon as they go on sale — tickets typically sell out within minutes.

There’s a four-ticket limit per household.

Fans can also purchase tickets for the team’s public training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field, scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Those tickets are $10 each for general admission or $35 for a special VIP ticket, which will allow fans a special on-field experience before practice starts.