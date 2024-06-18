Philadelphia Eagles home game tickets to go on sale Tuesday

Single-game tickets for 2024 home games go on sale at 10:00 a.m. June 18 through Ticketmaster.

    June 17, 2024
If you want to go to an Eagles home game this year, here’s your chance to grab tickets at face value.

Single-game tickets for 2024 home games go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster.

Fans will want to make sure they’re online as soon as they go on sale — tickets typically sell out within minutes.

There’s a four-ticket limit per household.

Fans can also purchase tickets for the team’s public training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field, scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Those tickets are $10 each for general admission or $35 for a special VIP ticket, which will allow fans a special on-field experience before practice starts.

Ticket proceeds from the public training camp practice benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

For more information on Eagles single-game tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

