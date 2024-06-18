Philadelphia Eagles home game tickets to go on sale Tuesday
Single-game tickets for 2024 home games go on sale at 10:00 a.m. June 18 through Ticketmaster.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
If you want to go to an Eagles home game this year, here’s your chance to grab tickets at face value.
Single-game tickets for 2024 home games go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster.
Fans will want to make sure they’re online as soon as they go on sale — tickets typically sell out within minutes.
There’s a four-ticket limit per household.
Fans can also purchase tickets for the team’s public training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field, scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Those tickets are $10 each for general admission or $35 for a special VIP ticket, which will allow fans a special on-field experience before practice starts.
Ticket proceeds from the public training camp practice benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.
For more information on Eagles single-game tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.