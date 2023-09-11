Jalen Hurts, Eagles build early lead, hang on to beat Patriots 25-20

New England’s Mac Jones recovered from a rough start to finish 35 of 54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Kendrick Bourne had two TD receptions. Hunter Henry added the other scoring catch for an offense that outgained the NFC champion Eagles 382-251.

Trailing 25-14 late in the fourth quarter, New England got within 25-20 on Jones’ 11-yard TD pass to Bourne. But a 2-point conversion run by Jones was nullified by a holding penalty, and a second attempt was no good.

The Eagles opened their next series with an 8-yard run by Hurts, but it ended with him fumbling after a hit by Jabrill Peppers. Marcus Jones recovered, setting New England up on the Philadelphia 41 with 3:28 remaining.

A second-down sack by Jordan Davis and Josh Sweat helped the Eagles end that Patriots possession. But Philadelphia struggled to move the ball, turning it over on downs at the New England 44 when Hurts’ pass to Smith was broken up.

The Patriots got the ball to the 19 on a 17-yard pass from Jones to Mike Gesicki with 1:02 left. But on second down, Jones couldn’t avoid Jalen Carter and was dropped for or a sack.

On fourth-and-11, Kayshon Boutte appeared to reel in a catch inside the 10. But a replay review showed he had only one foot inbounds.

New England hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in the offseason to turn the page on a dismal 2022 by a unit that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL.

Injuries on the offensive line made for an uneven debut.