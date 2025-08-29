From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Uber is offering free rides to Philadelphia seniors in response to SEPTA service cuts.

The initiative, called the Uber Senior Ride Program, comes as Philly leaders warn of extra commute times after SEPTA slashed service by 20% earlier this week. The partnership between ACHIEVEability and the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) aims to help senior citizens maintain access to things such as grocery stores and doctors’ appointments.

“This innovative partnership is a prime example of how the private sector and community organizations can connect to fill critical gaps to support our neighbors,” state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, said in a release. “By providing a reliable transportation alternative, we’re helping ensure older Philadelphians can maintain their independence and dignity, while preserving their quality of life.”

According to the release, 20% of Philadelphia’s population is over 60, representing more than 316,000 residents.

Seniors with smartphones will receive promotional codes and ride vouchers. For those without smartphones, ACHIEVEability and OARC staff will act as “transportation hubs” and schedule rides for seniors. ACHIEVEability will lead the program in West Philadelphia, while OARC will operate in Northwest Philadelphia.

“Our goal is to make it easier for all Philadelphians to get around, and this program ensures that seniors in West and Northwest Philly have a safe, reliable option when they need it most,” said Emilie Boman, head of Social Impact at Uber.