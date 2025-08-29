Uber offers free rides to Philly seniors amid SEPTA cuts
The partnership between the rideshare giant and local nonprofits will help Philly’s most vulnerable population get around in the wake of SEPTA service cuts.
Uber is offering free rides to Philadelphia seniors in response to SEPTA service cuts.
The initiative, called the Uber Senior Ride Program, comes as Philly leaders warn of extra commute times after SEPTA slashed service by 20% earlier this week. The partnership between ACHIEVEability and the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) aims to help senior citizens maintain access to things such as grocery stores and doctors’ appointments.
“This innovative partnership is a prime example of how the private sector and community organizations can connect to fill critical gaps to support our neighbors,” state Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, said in a release. “By providing a reliable transportation alternative, we’re helping ensure older Philadelphians can maintain their independence and dignity, while preserving their quality of life.”
According to the release, 20% of Philadelphia’s population is over 60, representing more than 316,000 residents.
Seniors with smartphones will receive promotional codes and ride vouchers. For those without smartphones, ACHIEVEability and OARC staff will act as “transportation hubs” and schedule rides for seniors. ACHIEVEability will lead the program in West Philadelphia, while OARC will operate in Northwest Philadelphia.
“Our goal is to make it easier for all Philadelphians to get around, and this program ensures that seniors in West and Northwest Philly have a safe, reliable option when they need it most,” said Emilie Boman, head of Social Impact at Uber.
The city is urging people to plan their commutes in advance and use other forms of public transit, such as the Philly PHLASH, PATCO and NJ Transit. Motorists are encouraged not to drive in Center City during rush hour.
The first phase of SEPTA cuts began Sunday, with the elimination of 32 bus routes and the shortening of 16 bus routes. Service was reduced to the 88 bus, Metro and Regional Rail lines, and all special rail service, including the Sports Express, was also discontinued.
By Jan. 1, 2026, more service cuts could be on the way, including a 9 p.m. curfew on all rail service and the elimination of five Regional Rail routes and the Broad-Ridge Spur.
