Since the start, the administration has been adamant about the H.O.M.E. initiative serving everyone who needs a roof over their head — from low-income renters to moderate-income homeowners.

Administration officials reiterated that stance during their testimony Wednesday, emphasizing that working-class residents are also in need of city help. That includes rental assistance programs as well as efforts to mint new homebuyers.

“We have our workforce in mind … we’re thinking about the teachers, the therapists, the police officers, as well as folks like my grandfather who was in that deeply affordable that would benefit from this as well,” said Tiffany Thurman, Parker’s chief of staff. “We refuse to be pulled into a trap where we’re having an argument that really is mute to what we’re talking about today.”

The administration added that the city lacks the necessary infrastructure to prioritize certain incomes within each program part of the mayor’s housing plan.

Prioritizing vulnerable Philly residents

Thurman’s sentiment echoes Parker’s response to a letter sent to her Monday by a group of lawmakers regarding the initiative’s first budget. The document, created in partnership with housing practitioners in the city, urges the administration to focus on the city’s most vulnerable and cost-burdened renters and homeowners, saying that it’s the “right thing to do, and the fiscally responsible thing too.”

It also advocates for more funding for home preservation and rental assistance, building deeply affordable housing, and clearing program waitlists before income guidelines are expanded under the initiative.

“This isn’t about locking anyone out of resources or pitting low-income households against moderate-income households. It’s about recognizing that if we do not help families who are one rent increase or unexpected maintenance cost away from homelessness stay in their homes today, taxpayers will foot an even higher bill when they end up living on the street tomorrow,” the group wrote.

The letter was signed by Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, Rue Landau, Isaiah Thomas, Kendra Brooks, O’Rourke, Mark Squilla, Jeffery Young and Quetcy Lozada.

The spending plan must be approved before the city can borrow the first chunk of funding for the initiative, which is backed by $800 million in bonds.

Finance Director Rob Dubow said Wednesday that if the resolution passes after next week, the bond issuance will “likely slide into January at the earliest.”

For now, Council’s last regular meeting before the holiday break is Dec. 11.

Council will reconvene Monday for a second day of discussion, meaning the measure could receive preliminary approval then and receive a final vote on Thursday. That could come after council members adopt any proposed amendments to the legislation.

The administration, for example, wants to increase the budget total to around $240 million to include dollars for Turn the Key, a popular workforce housing program designed to create new homeowners in neighborhoods across the city.

Parker does not need to sign the resolution for it to take effect.

On Wednesday, Rev. Gregory Holston, executive director of the Philadelphia-based racial justice organization Just Nation, urged lawmakers to pass a budget commensurate with the need expressed by the city’s affordable housing crisis, even if that means the city goes into debt.

“It may take $5 billion. It may take $7 billion,” said Gregory Holston, who leads the Housing Initiative at Penn. “But I’d rather us go in debt and actually solve the problem than to go into debt and five years from now we’re looking around and the problem is still here,”

WHYY’s Tom MacDonald contributed to this report.