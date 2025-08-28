From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Consumer advocates and two city residents filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to block SEPTA’s recently enacted service cuts, arguing that the reductions disproportionately harm Black, Latino and low-income riders while shielding wealthier Regional Rail commuters.

The complaint, filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court by lawyer George Bochetto, contends that SEPTA is “making up” the “fiscal crisis” in order to pressure state lawmakers for additional funding, using riders as bargaining chips.

“The impetus behind it is to hold SEPTA accountable for this false financial crisis that they’ve manufactured and using the Philadelphia working class and students as pawns in their struggle with Harrisburg,” Bochetto told WHYY News.

Bochetto is a Philadelphia-based trial lawyer known for a fiery courtroom presence and high-profile cases, including in opposition to the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza. He also contributed to the legal defense in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial. He has run for Philadelphia mayor and in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2022 for the seat now held by John Fetterman.

Bochetto brought the lawsuit on behalf of consumer advocate Lance Haver and two longtime SEPTA riders, Tennille Hannah and Johndell Gredic, who say the elimination or overcrowding of bus routes has upended their daily lives and forced them into unsafe or costly alternatives. Hannah, a paralegal and single mother, said the cuts to the Route 12 bus left her teenage children navigating multiple transfers late into the evening.

Lance Haver is a longtime consumer advocate in Philadelphia who served as the city’s consumer affairs director and director of civic engagement for City Council. He writes consumer-oriented pieces for the Philadelphia Hall Monitor on topics such as utility rates, housing policy and SEPTA finances.