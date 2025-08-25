SEPTA cuts take effect: ‘We’ve been in the spiral for years and years’
As SEPTA's service cuts go into effect, commuters are asking: How will my child get to school tomorrow? Do I need to leave earlier for my commute?Listen 51:12
Sunday, SEPTA implemented sweeping service cuts, reducing approximately 20% of transit services, including bus routes, metro lines, and Regional Rail. These cuts, along with upcoming fare increases, are driven by a $213 million budget deficit resulting from unresolved state funding issues. And without any resolution…further reductions are expected in the coming months
The transit authority’s future depends on legislative action from Harrisburg, as long-term recovery may take months or years, impacting daily life, employment and the city’s economic growth. And while Sunday was the first day of these funding cuts, Monday will put an extra challenge on the transit grid as children go back to school and people head to work.
On this episode of Studio 2, we share listener stories about how these transit reductions are impacting their daily lives. We’ll also hear from lawmakers about the latest developments and take a look back at the history of public transportation in southeast Pennsylvania.
Guests:
- John Hepp, professor emeritus of history at Wilkes University
- Sen. Vincent Hughes (D – Senate District 7)
- Sen. Frank Farry (R – Senate District 6)
- Tom MacDonald, WHYY City Hall reporter
