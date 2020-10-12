As many Americans get ready to observe Columbus Day Monday, a group of racial justice activists in the Philadelphia suburbs says it’s a reminder that the fight for equity is not over.

“People off of work for what — for a murderer?” Norristown activist Mark Jones said to a crowd of about 20 people gathered at the Norristown Transportation Center’s parking lot Sunday morning.

Jones, who is Black, helped organize a daylong rally calling for “equity and justice for all people, and especially Black, Indigenous and People of color” with the Montgomery County organization Community for Change.

The group, which has been taking part in Black Lives Matter protests since the summer, slated the event the day before Columbus Day, or what they prefer to call Indigenous Peoples’ Day, to highlight the work left to do, such as asking school districts to rethink how they frame Columbus.

After all, Indigenous people were the first group to be marginalized in this country, said speakers at the rally. Yet, schools often gloss over how the Italian explorer, credited with being among the first Europeans to arrive here, helped usher in colonialism and the displacement and genocide of Indigenous people. Speakers said schools have similarly breezed through the disenfranchisement and violence Black people have faced in America.

Changing school curricula is just one area Upper Merion resident Stephanie Vincent, another organizer with the group, wants to focus her energy on moving forward.

“Black history is not a separate thing that needs a month. Black history is part of American history, so starting to teach the real history of what really transpired,” said Vincent.