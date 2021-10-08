Philadelphia City Officials held a flag-raising ceremony to recognize the 13th anniversary of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but the flag wasn’t ready to be raised.

There were banners that looked like the flag available for pictures at the event, but the flag itself didn’t make it to City Hall for the more-than-hour-long ceremony, which featured a drum circle, native singing and dancing, and many speeches.

Tammy Walkingstick spoke, saying that some people don’t believe Native Americans still exist.

She said, “It feels weird to me, because they feel we are extinct like an animal is extinct. … Some of our tribes are extinct, but we are still here.”

State Senator Sharif Street represented the Nanticoke Tribe. Street said he didn’t know his heritage until he was encouraged to review his family roots. “I’ve discovered that I am part of the Nanticoke Tribe,” said Street.

“For so many of us who identify as African American, we know there is a significant part of our cultural heritage that is Indigenous. We know that through oral history, it has always been told from our families, but being able to reconnect with that portion of our heritage helps us to be connected.”