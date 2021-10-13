Italian Americans have a crucial role in speaking out against the myth that we all support Columbus, or that his symbols and monuments honor us. Most Italians did not migrate to the Americas until hundreds of years after Columbus, but we acknowledge that our ancestors who came here were settlers on Indigenous lands and assimilated into a white supremacist power structure. Many people in our wider community feel that Columbus Day honors histories of anti-Italian discrimination in the U.S. However, Columbus was not chosen to represent Italian Americans because he reminds us of our past. He was chosen because he puts Italians in a position of power and domination in the narrative of colonial conquest. We don’t need a genocidal colonist to feel pride in our heritage. We can find other ways to honor our immigrant ancestors who came here and built communities, raised families, and survived against incredible odds. It is our duty to continue the struggles of our ancestors and fight against racial hierarchy and oppression.

Torren Melone is an Italian American resident of Philadelphia and member of the Philadelphia Radical Italian Network.