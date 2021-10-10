A Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge signed an emergency order Saturday that allows supporters of the Christopher Columbus statue on Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia to “immediately engage a contractor” to remove the plywood box that has encased the monument since last summer’s demonstrations against racial injustice.

The order followed a Friday ruling by Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick that the City of Philadelphia must remove the box covering the 144-year-old statue of the Italian explorer, which became a flashpoint during last year’s nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice. The city had appealed that ruling.

Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Inquirer quoted George Bochetto, the attorney representing the statue’s supporters, as saying that he had a crew on standby, adding that the box could be removed “if not tonight, first thing tomorrow morning.”