Philadelphia to launch ‘Smart Loading Zones’ pilot program

Philadelphia is partnering with a company connected to Google to test a loading zones pilot program.

Pebble at Sidewalk Labs is working with the city of Philadelphia to create bookable loading zones to improve traffic flow in Center City, as well as improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Starting Oct. 17, 21 zones throughout Walnut, Chestnut, and Sansom streets will be available to reserve through the Pebble Driver App, the city announced Monday.

According to Smart Cities Director Akshay Malik, once drivers are within half a mile of a loading zone, they’ll be automatically assigned to an available spot.

“This half a mile restriction and 15 minutes to get to that hole is a restriction to make sure nobody sitting at the desktop can just hold the entire pilot area and not allow anybody to access it,” Malik said.

Users will be charged up to $3 an hour. Drivers who park in Smart Loading Zones without reserving the space could be ticketed or even towed.

Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, says this program won’t eliminate congestion completely, but could be another tool to limit the number of drivers blocking traffic.

“Having a way to manage the curb, make sure that the curb is used in the most efficient way gets us to the point where people don’t feel like, ‘Well, what’s the difference if I stop at a travel lane?’ Incrementally, as we see what works and doesn’t work with this pilot and figure out what we can scale up, that’s where we really expect to see material differences in terms of congestion,” Carroll said.