There are so many things I love about living in Kingsessing. The short walking distance to the grocery store, library, and rec center, the easy transit and bicycle access to Center City, and our neighbors, both longtime and new, who have become like a second family to me.

A lot of this is thanks to the way our area is built, with street-fronted properties that rarely incorporate off-street parking. Instead of empty space reserved for cars, we have front porches and stoops where neighbors meet and connect.

As our city grows, more people see the value in living in neighborhoods like ours because of the vibrancy and walkability encouraged by this traditionally urban form. In the 10 years since my family moved here, we have seen every vacant house on our block become occupied. We have also seen the price of homes here nearly double. If we were looking for a house today, we would struggle to find a place we can afford here.

This rise in housing prices has had a much more profound impact on renters here. According to a Housing Market Report spearheaded by 3rd District Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, most renters in this district are currently ‘cost-burdened’ or paying more than 30% of their income towards housing.

A proposed development at 5000 Warrington Ave. could have alleviated some of this cost burden with an initial proposal that included 174 units for rent at below market rates. These units are badly needed and would provide families with homes that would be otherwise out of their reach.

Ahead of this project, the 51st Ward registered community organization (RCO), and the developer, Omni New York, hosted meetings with neighbors to collect input on that proposal. While I commend the RCO for its support of affordable housing, the negotiated design changes will diminish what makes this neighborhood special.