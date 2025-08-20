From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the second straight day, protesters gathered Tuesday in Northeast Philadelphia demanding SEPTA funding, while a separate rally backed state Sen. Joe Picozzi’s effort in the legislature.

Picozzi says there won’t be a ‘perfect solution’

After protesters packed Picozzi’s office the day before, the Republican lawmaker who represents Northeast Philly addressed the media as a crowd of his supporters flocked around him, holding signs saying they trust him “to get the job done.”

The Republican state senator has been gaining attention recently after presenting a plan to add $1.2 billion to state public transit over two years from unused capital money in the Public Transportation Trust Fund. Democrats have dismissed it as not a viable option to save SEPTA because those funds have already been set aside for necessary system and safety upgrades.

Picozzi said everyone’s “very concerned” about the upcoming transit cuts, but added that there was “no perfect solution” as the legislature continues to delay the state budget, now seven weeks past the deadline.

“I think the perfect solution — or the best solution — is the solution that can happen in the most fast and reasonable way,” Picozzi said. “Both parties need to come together. The House and the Senate need to come together.”

Picozzi said the Senate’s budget approval was “huge progress” on the issue of transit funding as SEPTA faces a $213 million shortfall. That same week, House members passed a different funding measure. When asked if legislators are looking to combine both deals into one package, Picozzi said, “That’s a lot of where my head’s at.”

“Both sides have acknowledged the need to fund mass transit and to support our system and ultimately, a safe SEPTA,” Picozzi said. “I want the people at home to understand that leaders are working tirelessly around the clock. We all need to come together as one city. We don’t need to fight internally. We don’t need to fight against each other.”