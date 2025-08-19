Protesters pack state Sen. Picozzi’s Northeast Philly office ahead of SEPTA cuts
Cuts to Philly’s transit system will begin Sunday unless the state legislature takes urgent action. Protesters accused Picozzi of ignoring his constituents.
Protesters packed state Sen. Joe Picozzi’s Northeast Philadelphia office and demanded action on the impending SEPTA cuts as the state legislature continues to debate funding.
The 215 People’s Alliance, an organization focused on “building multiracial, working-class power in Philadelphia,” organized the protest as 20% of transit service is set to be cut Sunday, Aug. 24 — the day before the first day of school for Philadelphia public school students.
Protesters led chants at the Republican’s office and delivered speeches on how SEPTA cuts will impact their daily lives, including Jaritsa Hernandez-Orsini, a student who lives in Northeast Philadelphia.
“When these essential services are underfunded or cut, it’s going to disproportionately affect working-class citizens, low-income families, and students like myself,” Hernandez-Orsini said. “So it’s time we demand change. It’s time for Joe Picozzi to stop ignoring his constituents. They’re not in Harrisburg, they’re in Philadelphia. Act in the best interest of Philadelphians.”
What are SEPTA’s cuts?
The cuts, described as a “death spiral,” will eliminate 32 bus routes and shorten 16 bus routes. There will also be a reduction in service to the 88 bus and Metro and Regional Rail lines. In addition, all special service, including the Sports Express, will be discontinued.
Without permanent funding, SEPTA says it will increase the base fare 21.5% to $2.90, up from $2.50, beginning Sept. 1.
By Jan. 1, 2026, more service cuts would be on the way, including a 9 p.m. curfew on all train service and the elimination of five Regional Rail routes and the Broad-Ridge Spur.
Senia Lopez rides the Route 1 bus, which will be eliminated.
“I’ve started to think about what does it look like if I actually have to start driving,” Lopez said. “Where would that money come from to be able to afford that? I don’t have that. I work paycheck to paycheck. The other plan is truly just wake up even earlier. I have to be in at 7:00. I already leave my house at 5:30.”
The bus routes that will be eliminated are: 1, 8, 12, 19, 30, 31, 35, 47M, 50, 62, 73, 78, 80, 88, 89, 91, 106, 120, 126, 133, 150, 201, 204 (Sept. 27, 2025), 206, 311, 452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484, BLVD DIR and MANN LOOP.
Protesters speak on Picozzi’s handling of SEPTA negotiations
Lopez also targeted Picozzi’s handling of the negotiations surrounding SEPTA’s budget after he presented an amendment during a recent special Pennsylvania state Senate session, adding $1.2 billion over two years into state public transit from unused capital money in the Public Transportation Trust Fund. Democrats have said it’s not a viable option to save SEPTA because those funds are already earmarked for necessary system and safety upgrades.
“I feel like what he’s said to me and my peers and what he’s doing are not together, they are not congruent, and I don’t think that that’s fair,” Lopez said. “I think the people of the Northeast, I think the people of Philadelphia, are smarter than that.”
In a statement, Picozzi said his staff’s mission is to “put the needs of our community first and to deliver results that make our life better for families, seniors, and workers who depend on us.”
“I respect the right of people to make their voices heard, but disrupting our ability to serve the community is not the way to achieve progress,” Picozzi said. “My focus remains on delivering a solution that ensures safe, reliable SEPTA service with real accountability and transparency. I will continue to fight for a deal that serves the best interests of the people of Northeast Philadelphia and our city as a whole.”
Protesters said they will be back at Picozzi’s Northeast Philly office on Tuesday.
