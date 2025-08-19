Protesters pack state Sen. Picozzi’s Northeast Philly office ahead of SEPTA cuts

Protesters speak on Picozzi’s handling of SEPTA negotiations

Lopez also targeted Picozzi’s handling of the negotiations surrounding SEPTA’s budget after he presented an amendment during a recent special Pennsylvania state Senate session, adding $1.2 billion over two years into state public transit from unused capital money in the Public Transportation Trust Fund. Democrats have said it’s not a viable option to save SEPTA because those funds are already earmarked for necessary system and safety upgrades.

“I feel like what he’s said to me and my peers and what he’s doing are not together, they are not congruent, and I don’t think that that’s fair,” Lopez said. “I think the people of the Northeast, I think the people of Philadelphia, are smarter than that.”

In a statement, Picozzi said his staff’s mission is to “put the needs of our community first and to deliver results that make our life better for families, seniors, and workers who depend on us.”

“I respect the right of people to make their voices heard, but disrupting our ability to serve the community is not the way to achieve progress,” Picozzi said. “My focus remains on delivering a solution that ensures safe, reliable SEPTA service with real accountability and transparency. I will continue to fight for a deal that serves the best interests of the people of Northeast Philadelphia and our city as a whole.”

Protesters said they will be back at Picozzi’s Northeast Philly office on Tuesday.