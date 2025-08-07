SEPTA is facing a $213 million budget deficit. Without additional funding from Harrisburg, SEPTA will implement a 45% service cut (effective August 24, 2025) and a 21.5% fare increase (effective September 1, 2025).

This hour, we envision new ways to fix Southeastern Pennsylvania’s public transportation and explore solutions to revitalize a system that, year after year, seems to be under threat. With a panel of public transit experts and lovers, we will talk about options ranging from budget reform and service overhauls to addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Join us as we roll out our vision for a better, stronger SEPTA.

Guests: