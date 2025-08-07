SEPTA reimagined: Bold plans to fix public transit

This hour, we envision new ways to fix public transit and explore solutions to revitalize a system that, year after year, seems to be under threat.

Air Date: August 7, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 52:01
Public transit supporters rallied outside SEPTA headquarters

Public transit supporters rallied for SEPTA outside their headquarters on Market Street on May 19, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

SEPTA is facing a $213 million budget deficit. Without additional funding from Harrisburg, SEPTA will implement a 45% service cut (effective August 24, 2025) and a 21.5% fare increase (effective September 1, 2025). 

This hour, we envision new ways to fix Southeastern Pennsylvania’s public transportation and explore solutions to revitalize a system that, year after year, seems to be under threat. With a panel of public transit experts and lovers, we will talk about options ranging from budget reform and service overhauls to addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Join us as we roll out our vision for a better, stronger SEPTA.

Guests:

  • Jay Arzu, doctoral candidate at the University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design 
  • Lauren Vidas, government relations professional and author of Broad and Market, a weekly newsletter covering City Council
  • Nic Esposito, founder and CEO of Circa Systems

