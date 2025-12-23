New laws will take effect in Pa. in 2026. Here’s what you need to know

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania lawmakers approved 65 pieces of legislation in 2025, making it one of the least productive sessions in decades.

Because neither political party holds a trifecta in Harrisburg, it can be difficult for bills to survive both chambers — and a trip to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk. That does not mean it is impossible.

Most of the legislation enacted this year is already in effect. However, a handful of laws will take effect in 2026.

Wearing headphones while riding a motorcycle

House Bill 646 amends the Vehicle Code of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to allow motorcycle operators to wear headphones or helmets with built-in headphones while riding. State Rep. Zachary Mako, R-183, first introduced the bill on Feb. 20.

Pennsylvania generally prohibits the use of hearing impairment devices while driving, with the exception of hearing aids and headphone devices used in conjunction with a cell phone that are only connected through one ear.

“I believe this law should be updated to better reflect the times, with the advent of wireless headsets, earbuds/earphones and Bluetooth communication/speakers built into helmets that a majority of riders use and should not be penalized for,” Mako wrote in his sponsorship memo.

The state House voted 193-10 to advance the bill to the state Senate. The Senate voted 47-3 to move the legislation to the governor’s desk. Shapiro signed the bill into law on Nov. 6. The law takes effect Jan. 5.

Alerting school employees and parents about weapons incidents

Senate Bill 246 amends the Public School Code of 1949 to require school entities to notify all guardians, parents and employees of any incident involving a weapon brought onto school grounds. Notification must be made within 24 hours.

Prior to the passage of the bill, Pennsylvania schools were not required to alert employees and parents about weapon incidents on campus. Districts were only mandated to report such issues to the state Department of Education.

State Sens. Jarrett Coleman, R-Bucks and Lehigh counties, and Christine Tartaglione, D-Northeast Philadelphia, introduced the bill Feb. 13 alongside five of their colleagues.

“Our goal is to … ensure that parents, guardians and school employees are informed in a timely manner of any incidents with the potential to affect their children and the safety of the school,” the lawmakers said in their sponsorship memo.

The Senate voted 45-4 on May 13 to advance the bill to the lower chamber. The House voted 202-1 to send the bill to Shapiro. He signed the legislation into law on Nov. 6. The law takes effect Jan. 5.