After an uninspiring winter filled with inconsistent weather and chaotic temperatures, spring has finally arrived.

It’s the time of year we’ve all been waiting for and in Philly — we’re ready for it.

Residents are slowly starting to swap their puffer coats for lighter jackets as trees blossom, flowers bloom, and the sun begins to shine a little longer.

WHYY News photographer Kimberly Paynter traveled throughout the city to capture some of the most scenic spring moments. Here’s what she found.