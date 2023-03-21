Spring is officially here, and Philly is in full bloom

WHYY News photographer Kimberly Paynter captured some of the most scenic spring moments in Philly. Here’s what she found.

The first flowers of a cherry blossom tree emerge at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

After an uninspiring winter filled with inconsistent weather and chaotic temperatures, spring has finally arrived.

It’s the time of year we’ve all been waiting for and in Philly — we’re ready for it.

Residents are slowly starting to swap their puffer coats for lighter jackets as trees blossom, flowers bloom, and the sun begins to shine a little longer.

WHYY News photographer Kimberly Paynter traveled throughout the city to capture some of the most scenic spring moments. Here’s what she found.

A white cherry blossom tree frames 8th Street in Chinatown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A dicentra plant, commonly known as a bleeding heart, is an early bloomer in Port Richmond. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Golden crocus flowers and a daffodil pop from a bed of dead leaves at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A white cherry blossom tree frames 8th Street in Chinatown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A spring clean-up takes place in Hunting Park a few days before the official start of the season. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Baseball practice took place a few days before the spring equinox in Hunting Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A young star magnolia tree in bloom in Chinatown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The show of a cherry blossom tree peaks in Brewerytown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A saucer magnolia tree begins its show at the Port Richmond public Library. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Hellebores, also known as the lenten rose, are in full bloom at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown. They begin their show in late winter. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Blooming saucer magnolia trees and bikers in shorts along Kelly Drive indicate the spring season has arrived in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A maple tree reveals its deep red flowers at Penn Treaty Park along the Delaware River in Fishtown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
The first flowers of a cherry blossom tree emerge at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A cornelian dogwood tree puts out its first burst of bloom in Port Richmond. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A saucer magnolia tree shows its pink bud along Kelly Drive. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Tiny ranunculus, commonly know as creeping buttercup, bloom shortly before spring at the Sedgley Woods in Fairmount Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
A purple crocus pops from last year’s leaves at the Sedgley Woods in Fairmount Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Daffodils are everywhere in spring, including the disc golf course at the Sedgley Woods in Fairmount Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
