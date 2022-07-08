Philly’s annual summer tradition of free yoga and fitness classes on the Delaware River waterfront is back. For the next few weeks of the season — anyone, no matter their experience level — is welcome to stop by Cherry Street and Race Street Piers for a fun and free vinyasa flow.

“I love doing yoga on the river. I kind of call it like the camping of yoga because we don’t have the amenities of being in the yoga studio,” said Mariel Freeman, the founder of South Philadelphia’s Three Queens Yoga, who is leading sessions at both piers throughout the summer.

“We can get so many more people to move together — which is, especially after the last couple of years, an incredible feeling to be able to move together in a big way,” said Freeman, who has been practicing yoga for 22 years.

The piers aren’t the most conventional places for a calming yoga class, but somehow it works. The lull of the PATCO rumbling in the background, the slight breeze that comes off the river, and the heat of midsummer create a special Philly ambiance that accompanies the workouts.

“It’s just a gorgeous setting,” said Sarah Eberle, the creative director at the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, the organization behind Wellness on the Waterfront, a summerlong program that offers exercise classes on Race Street Pier from May through September. “It’s also this level of serenity that I don’t think you necessarily get within the studio space.”