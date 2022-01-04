Finally, Philly is seeing some winter. After an unseasonably warm New Years weekend, temperatures dropped Monday morning and brought a forecast of up to 3 inches of snow. While Mother Nature may have pranked us this time with a false alarm, we asked Philadelphians about their favorite sledding spots and put together a list. Keep reading if you want to be ready to hit the hills when the snow finally does come.

The Art Museum

Make sure to wait for some solid accumulation before you try to fly down the Rocky steps, or get ready for a bumpy ride! This popular sledding spot on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art may technically be illegal, but that hasn’t stopped Philadelphians seeking a wintry thrill.

We hear the hill behind the Art Museum is a sweet slope as well.