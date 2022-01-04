The best sledding hills in Philly and the suburbs
Finally, Philly is seeing some winter. After an unseasonably warm New Years weekend, temperatures dropped Monday morning and brought a forecast of up to 3 inches of snow. While Mother Nature may have pranked us this time with a false alarm, we asked Philadelphians about their favorite sledding spots and put together a list. Keep reading if you want to be ready to hit the hills when the snow finally does come.
The Art Museum
Make sure to wait for some solid accumulation before you try to fly down the Rocky steps, or get ready for a bumpy ride! This popular sledding spot on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art may technically be illegal, but that hasn’t stopped Philadelphians seeking a wintry thrill.
We hear the hill behind the Art Museum is a sweet slope as well.
Fairmount Park
The Belmont Plateau, which recently lost its iconic sugar maple, is known as a great sledding spot with a killer view.
We hear Lemon Hill, in East Fairmount Park on the other side of the river, is worth a trip as well.
Northwest Philly
The northwest part of the city is full of beloved sledding spots.
Be sure to check out the incline known as Tommy’s Hill at the Thomas Mansion on Wissahickon Ave. and Fernhill Park, which has a mix of big and small hills.
In NW Philly the two spots are Tommy’s Hill (aka Thomas mansion on Wissahickon Ave near Clifford Park in Blue Bell Hill) and the Water Tower Rec Center in Chestnut Hill.— Claire McGuire 🏳️🌈 (@vcmcguire) January 3, 2022
bonus points if your sled makes it into the creek!— Joe Bernstein (@JoeBerner) January 3, 2022
In East Germantown, we hear there’s a good sledding spot at Awbury Park.
Find a variety of hills, including a nice long one at the Water Tower Rec Center in Chestnut Hill and a steep slope at Gorgas Park in Roxborough.
A hill known as “the nuts” also holds fond winter memories for longtime East Falls residents.
West Philly
Head to the Clark Park “bowl,” south of Chester Ave., for some gentle glides.
South Philly
FDR Park has more mild slopes for the smaller sledders around the park’s ponds.
Also check out Bridge Hill in Packer Park.
Getting out of town
If your search for the perfect descent takes you to the ‘burbs, there are lots of great options.
Tyler State Park in Bucks County has several slopes below the Upper Plantation Picnic Area parking lot and west of the covered bridge.
Fort Washington State Park in Mongomery County boasts the intimidating “Suicide Hill.”
Valley Forge National Historical Park has a great hill. People have even gone down it in kayaks!
We hear there’s a good sledding hill in front of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, and another between the Abington Club Golf Course and the Pavilion Shopping Center in Jenkintown.
Brandywine Creek State Park in northern Delaware is full of rolling hills and open fields.
Let’s hope we get enough snow sometime soon.
Love the optimism https://t.co/tkGfxtlIs9— Ian Petrie (@icpetrie) January 3, 2022
