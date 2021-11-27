Ice skating for all: 6 classic Philly rinks

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

The OG Center City rink —Philly’s Blue Cross RiverRink— is opening again this year just in time for the holiday season. This outdoor experience is the perfect weekend rendezvous. Doors will officially open on Friday, Nov 26.

Located on the Delaware River, this skating rink offers a fun scene for a night out. Non-ice skating areas of the facility will also be open and are free to walk around. Friends and couples can also rent a cozy cabin and firepit while snacking on hot apple cider or hot cocoa.

Where: 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.

When: Monday – Thursday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday: 1 p.m. – 1 a.m, Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

How much: $5 dollars admission without skate rental; $15 with skates

Laura Sims Skate House

This indoor skating rink located in the heart of Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia made history as the first ice skating rink built in the U.S. for an African American community. Designed by Black architect Theodore R. Capers, the city-owned rink opened in 1985 and has been providing West Philadelphians the opportunity to skate, ice dance, and learn ever since. The center is open all year long and offers free skating lessons from their Learn to Skate Program.

Where: 210 Cobbs Creek Pkwy.

hen: Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday 8:30 –10 p.m., Wednesday7–9 p.m., Friday 7:45–9:45 p.m. Saturday 9:15–11:15 a.m., 3–7:30 p.m.

How much: Free; Skate rentals: $3

Rothman Orthopaedic Ice Rink at Dilworth Park

The half-acre park is home to one of the most highly-anticipated skating rinks in Philadelphia. During the winter months, the rink converts into an ice skating winter wonderland. Visitors of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun. The rink is open seven days a week until Feb. 27, 2022. Other must-visit places in Dilworth Park include the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and The Deck the Hall Light Show that will light up the City Hall building. The show will begin at 5 p.m. every half hour now throughout Jan 1, 2022.

Where: 1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall)

When: Mon-Thurs, Noon-9 p.m.; Friday, Noon-11 p.m.;Saturday, 11:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

How much: Kids 10 & Under: $5 Adults: $7; Skate rentals: $10