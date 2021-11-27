Ice skating for all: 6 classic Philly rinks
Philadelphia’s ice rinks are back for another season. There’s no time like the present to conquer your fears or return to childhood joy. The City of Brotherly Love has plenty of options for getting on the ice, whether you are looking for a date-night vibe, more of a vintage skate-land feel or a Wissahickon woodsy scene.
No matter where you go, remember your gloves, hat, and face mask.
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
The OG Center City rink —Philly’s Blue Cross RiverRink— is opening again this year just in time for the holiday season. This outdoor experience is the perfect weekend rendezvous. Doors will officially open on Friday, Nov 26.
Located on the Delaware River, this skating rink offers a fun scene for a night out. Non-ice skating areas of the facility will also be open and are free to walk around. Friends and couples can also rent a cozy cabin and firepit while snacking on hot apple cider or hot cocoa.
Where: 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.
When: Monday – Thursday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday: 1 p.m. – 1 a.m, Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
How much: $5 dollars admission without skate rental; $15 with skates
Laura Sims Skate House
This indoor skating rink located in the heart of Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia made history as the first ice skating rink built in the U.S. for an African American community. Designed by Black architect Theodore R. Capers, the city-owned rink opened in 1985 and has been providing West Philadelphians the opportunity to skate, ice dance, and learn ever since. The center is open all year long and offers free skating lessons from their Learn to Skate Program.
Where: 210 Cobbs Creek Pkwy.
hen: Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday 8:30 –10 p.m., Wednesday7–9 p.m., Friday 7:45–9:45 p.m. Saturday 9:15–11:15 a.m., 3–7:30 p.m.
How much: Free; Skate rentals: $3
Rothman Orthopaedic Ice Rink at Dilworth Park
The half-acre park is home to one of the most highly-anticipated skating rinks in Philadelphia. During the winter months, the rink converts into an ice skating winter wonderland. Visitors of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun. The rink is open seven days a week until Feb. 27, 2022. Other must-visit places in Dilworth Park include the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and The Deck the Hall Light Show that will light up the City Hall building. The show will begin at 5 p.m. every half hour now throughout Jan 1, 2022.
Where: 1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall)
When: Mon-Thurs, Noon-9 p.m.; Friday, Noon-11 p.m.;Saturday, 11:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
How much: Kids 10 & Under: $5 Adults: $7; Skate rentals: $10
Thomas Jefferson Northeast Skate Zone
This indoor skate park has a double ice rink and has other options to entertain family and friends of all ages. There are weekday skating and figure skating lessons. The lessons include 30 minutes of instruction and 30 minutes of supervised practice time. Hungry skaters even have access to its food court, which serves pizza, cheesesteaks, and french fries.
Where: 10990 Decatur Rd.
When: Monday-Sunday: 6 a.m-12:30 a.m.
How much: $16 admission
Rizzo Rink
This quintessential hang-out spot may be unknown to people outside of South Philly, however, staff and employees are more than welcoming once stepping inside. Rizzo Rink is located in the Pennsport area of South Philly and is right under I-95, is one of South Philly’s best kept secrets. Whether it is a cozy date night out or a family gathering, the space is big enough to keep your distance and have a blast at the same time. Public skating will begin in early December.
Where: 1001 Front Street
When: Monday 3:30 p.m., – 5 p.m., Wednesday 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.. Friday: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.,
Saturday: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday: 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
How much: free, $5 for skate rentals
Wissahickon Skating Club
This ice skating rink, located in the heart of Chestnut Hill is known for its many ice skating lessons, many of which are for adults. If you are not interested in their classes and want to test your skating abilities the club is only open to the public on Saturdays. This club asks that you call and reserve space for big parties.
Where: 550 W. Willow Grove Ave.
When: Saturdays: 12:45-2:15 p.m.
How much: $7 admissions