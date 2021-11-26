Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is an annual holiday tradition. But this year, it’s going to look a little different.

For the first time in its 14-year history, the holiday market at Love Park will feature a dedicated space for small businesses owned by Black and brown Philadelphians to sell their work. They’ll share three colorful converted shipping containers, painted by muralist Malachi Floyd, thanks to a new initiative funded by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Commerce department.

“Now, more than ever, the city’s really engaged with trying to highlight and bring together more local businesses in high-profile spaces,” said Marc Wilken, the director of business and event development for Parks and Recreation.

The goal of the initiative was to alleviate barriers to sell at the Village, which can cost thousands of dollars to reserve a booth and sell for an entire month.

Many minority-owned businesses cannot afford it, said Sopheap Heng, the business development manager for the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy. So the two departments sponsored three booths at the village and then provided grants for organizations to manage the spaces and bring on and support local businesses.

For business owners, the opportunity to have a booth at the most visited market in the city means big things, especially after the pandemic’s challenges.

A market where ‘people feel seen’

“It’s important that Black and brown folks feel like there’s a space that really centers them,” said Shanti Mayers, owner of The Sable Collective, an online boutique that will be selling from a purple and pink striped container for the next month. “So people feel included, so people feel seen, so people feel appreciated.”

The Sable Collective curates items for women to explore joy, beauty, and wellness and all items are sourced from makers of color and women. After operating a North Philadelphia shop for a few years, the Collective moved to the Fashion District in East Market in 2019. The shop operated there for six months before COVID-19 shut it down. She’s looking forward to engaging with customers in-person after so long.

“I’m just excited to be able to do this all over again. And I think a lot of this is going to help me consider if I want to reopen the brick and mortar again,” she said.

Right next to the Sable Collective is a bright, yellow striped container. That’s where Felicia Harris is stationed for the time being.

Harris is the owner of Gynger Tea House and the co-founder of the Magic Makers Marketing Collective, one of the grantees of the city’s initiative. She’s been coordinating with different businesses.

“Our focus has been to make sure that Black and brown businesses have an opportunity to participate in this year’s Christmas village at a very, very affordable rate and a shared space,” said Harris. “Being able to have a presence here can really increase your market share.”