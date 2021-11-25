“Last year, we were so disappointed to miss it. So we’re very excited to be back this year,” said Linda Cuddahy, who attended with 30 other family members from Souderton, Pa.

The Cuddahy’s have attended the annual Philadelphia spectacle for an appropriately fitting three decades.

“It’s a different feeling when you’re out here. The people are just so friendly,” she said.

This year, coronavirus restrictions on outdoor gatherings were less stringent than last Thanksgiving, but members of the public were still required to wear masks along the parade route — which began at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and made its way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Some of the more elaborate floats in this year’s parade included Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Cat In The Hat, and a giant Pac-Man.