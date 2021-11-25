A holiday without lights doesn’t feel very festive. Fortunately, in the Delaware Valley, there are several light-themed attractions to choose from. The Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, new for 2021, includes a million lights, an ice-less skating rink, and on Wednesdays, you can even bring your dog. The West Chester Griswolds light up their spectacular display on Thanksgiving night, which includes new singing lights and a mailbox for letters to Santa. The Miracle on South 13th Street debuts the 2021 display with a block lighting party on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. Local snack giant Herr’s opened its annual drive-through light show at its Nottingham, Pa. HQ this week. The free attraction goes through Sunday, Jan. 2.

What : Holiday-themed attraction

: Holiday-themed attraction Where : Various venues

: Various venues When : Various days and times

: Various days and times How much: Free and up

Hanukkah celebrations

The eight days of Hanukkah begin on Sunday, Nov. 28 and the celebration is being marked with special festivities around the city. The Betsy Ross House lights a ceremonial menorah on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Old City Jewish Arts Center. The Hanukkah light display at Boathouse Row begins on the 28th as well and can be seen, and photographed, from the gazebo across from the rear entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Chabad of Fairmont hosts a free menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. that includes kid’s crafts, music, and donuts.

What : Holiday festivities

: Holiday festivities Where : Various venues

: Various venues When : Sunday, Nov. 28

: Sunday, Nov. 28 How much: Free

The popular holiday attraction opens for its winter season this weekend. The main event is skating, of course, on the NHL-size rink, but there are also fire pits, warming cabins, pay-as-you-go food and drink, and fun and games galore. The cabins, decorated for the season, can seat up to 15 people, but must be reserved in advance. (Food and drink add-ons are also available.) Firepits, which seat five, can also be reserved ahead of time.

What : Winter-themed outdoor attraction

: Winter-themed outdoor attraction Where : Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd.

: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd. When : Friday, Nov. 26 – Sunday, March 6, 2022. Opening weekend hours: Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., regular hours here.

: Friday, Nov. 26 – Sunday, March 6, 2022. Opening weekend hours: Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., regular hours here. How much: Ice skating admission $5, skate rental $10

Yup, Santa’s coming to town and he’s hanging out in Media, Pa. for an annual holiday stroll. Although the block party and the fun run/walk were postponed this year due to COVID, the socially distanced “stroll” goes on. You can expect floats and live performances from local dance and music troupes as Santa rides through town with his elves in his sleigh. Things get started at Barall Field and end up there after the route is complete. The annual drive for toiletry and non-perishable donations for families in need is on this year; donations can be dropped off at The Gifford-Risley House bed and breakfast from Nov. 27-29.

What : Holiday parade

: Holiday parade Where : Begins at Barrall Field, Media, Pa.

: Begins at Barrall Field, Media, Pa. When : Sunday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m. How much: Free

A two-act manor murder mystery taking place at an actual manor where attendees move from room to room to follow the drama? We played “Clue” back in the day, so sign us up. That’s the premise behind “The Manor” written by Kathrine Bates, based on the true story of the Doheny family murder/suicide and ensuing scandal that took place in Los Angeles’ Greystone mansion in 1929. The play, which has been performed there starting in 2002, made its East Coast debut in 2017 at a similarly historic manse in West Chester.

What : In-person theater experience

: In-person theater experience Where : Greystone Hall, 2450 Aram Ave., West Chester, Pa.

: Greystone Hall, 2450 Aram Ave., West Chester, Pa. When : Friday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. How much: $60

Kinetic MC Busta Rhymes headlines with his New York counterparts in a showcase of hip-hop pioneers. Known for his 90s hits “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” and “What’s It Gonna Be?!” — his groundbreaking duet with Janet Jackson — Busta Rhymes’ rapid-fire rhyme style made him among the most popular rap stars of the era. Jadakiss and Sleek Louch of The Lox will be providing their takes on the era from their deep catalogues as well.