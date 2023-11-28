Philadelphia snowfall drought hits record, marking 668 days since at least an inch of snow

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Parts of northwestern Pennsylvania are dealing with several inches of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning.

Video shows flurries arriving in Erie Monday.

More than a foot of snow also fell in the Buffalo, New York area.

However, Philadelphia’s measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking 668 days since at least one inch of snow fell in the city, which is the longest streak on record.

Tuesday morning, flurries began falling across the region, including in Philadelphia, as an arctic blast moved into the area. However, Meteorologist Karen Rogers said we do not expect enough snow to break the drought as the flurries move out later in the afternoon.

Parts of New Jersey also saw its first snow of the season. Some counties have a “Code Blue” issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the cold conditions. In Atlantic City, city officials had to close city hall because the building does not have heat.