Philadelphia officials declare Code Blue to help homeless population as freezing temps roll in

During Code Blue, city officials implement 24-hour outreach to find people living on the street and transport them to indoor spaces.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 14, 2024
tents in the train station concourse

People with no homes to go to pitch their tents on the concourse at the 16th Street PATCO station to get out of the cold. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia leaders announced that a Code Blue would go into effect across the city on Sunday as freezing temperatures rolled in.

Officials said the Code Blue began at 3 p.m. and will last until further notice.

A Code Blue is declared when the forecast shows either a wind chill of 20 degrees or below or a temperature of 32 degrees or below with precipitation.

People are also allowed to stay inside emergency housing all day and additional shelter beds are provided.

If you are concerned about someone who appears to be experiencing homelessness and is out on the street, call the city’s Homeless Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.

Learn more about a Code Blue at phila.gov.

