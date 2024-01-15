Philadelphia officials declare Code Blue to help homeless population as freezing temps roll in
During Code Blue, city officials implement 24-hour outreach to find people living on the street and transport them to indoor spaces.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia leaders announced that a Code Blue would go into effect across the city on Sunday as freezing temperatures rolled in.
Officials said the Code Blue began at 3 p.m. and will last until further notice.
A #CodeBlue will be in effect at 3 p.m., Sun., 1/14 until further notice. If you see someone living outside in freezing temps, call our #Homeless Outreach Hotline at— Homeless Services (@PHLCityHomeless) January 14, 2024
215.232.1984.
Learn how @PhiladelphiaGov helps during extreme cold & how you can too: https://t.co/0XD7uNGlEz pic.twitter.com/Cr2cLqUMDQ
A Code Blue is declared when the forecast shows either a wind chill of 20 degrees or below or a temperature of 32 degrees or below with precipitation.
People are also allowed to stay inside emergency housing all day and additional shelter beds are provided.
If you are concerned about someone who appears to be experiencing homelessness and is out on the street, call the city’s Homeless Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.
Learn more about a Code Blue at phila.gov.
