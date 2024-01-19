More than 1,400 Philadelphians are asking for help with snow, ice removal — with more to come

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Philadelphia faces Friday’s snow emergency, residents continue to tackle snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

So who’s responsible for removing snow and ice on streets, sidewalks and alleyways?

In short, it appears to be a complicated mosaic, city data and ordinances show.

The city of Philadelphia’s help desk system, known as Philly 311, is overflowing with pleas from residents for salting and plowing in their communities and commercial corridors.

More than 1,400 help requests were submitted between Monday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 18, 311 data shows. And requests continue to roll in Friday, the city’s mobile app shows.