Messy morning commute in Philly region ahead of snow

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia officials are telling morning commuters to expect slippery road conditions and to use caution as steady rain turns into light snowfall Thursday.

The Delaware Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. (Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery) or 1 p.m. (Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; New Castle; Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Salem; Western Monmouth).

No more than three inches of snow is expected in most areas.

The Streets Department has been working overnight to salt roads, but the rain is likely making it more difficult to make an impact before the snow arrives.

Crews will be focusing on trying to treat primary and secondary roads, bridge decks and streets in higher elevations.