Messy Monday as heavy rain prompts Flood Warning in Philadelphia area

Puddling roads have been an issue for several drivers heading to work.

Delaware Avenue is closed between Spring Garden St. and Christian St. due to flooding. Some cars had trouble attempting to get through the high water around 6 a.m., prompting police to redirect traffic away from on Columbus Blvd. Delays are expected and motorists should consider alternate routes.

Cars also got stuck in high waters in Wilmington in the 1300 block of East 12 Street.

A Mt. Ephraim firetruck got stuck in flooding Monday morning while assisting with numerous water rescues. It happened around 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Fairview Street in Camden, New Jersey.

The high winds and heavy rain also caused a tree to fall on numerous cars and brought down Christmas decorations. It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Girard Avenue in Horsham. No one was injured.

A block of homes were also evacuated due to high water in Darby Borough. Residents in the 900 block of Springfield Road were evacuated by 8 a.m. amid rising water on Darby Creek, according to officials. The area has a history of flooding.

The water is expected to continue to rise and detours are in place near Chester Pike.

As of 6 a.m., five flights have also been delayed coming in and out of Philadelphia International Airport, according to Flight Aware.