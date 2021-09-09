Rainy Thursday for Philly region, with flash flooding concerns
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says more rain could lead to flash flooding throughout the area on Thursday.
Thursday forecast
This is a transition day from showers and clouds to start, to a brighter finish. The humidity will be dropping with a high of 75.
Extended forecast
- FRIDAY: We’re in for a pleasant end to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and a below-average high of 77. Humidity will be lower.
- SATURDAY: It’s a nice start to the weekend with plenty of sun and a high of 79.
- SUNDAY: A few more clouds will enter the picture. But overall, this looks like a good one with a warmer high of 85.
- MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high warms to 87 with more humidity.
- TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a high of 85.
- WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine, with the chance of a spotty thunderstorm. The high hits 85 again.