Rainy Thursday for Philly region, with flash flooding concerns

    By
  • Karen Rogers, 6abc
    • September 9, 2021

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says more rain could lead to flash flooding throughout the area on Thursday.

Thursday forecast

This is a transition day from showers and clouds to start, to a brighter finish. The humidity will be dropping with a high of 75.

Extended forecast

  • FRIDAY: We’re in for a pleasant end to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and a below-average high of 77. Humidity will be lower.
  • SATURDAY: It’s a nice start to the weekend with plenty of sun and a high of 79.
  • SUNDAY: A few more clouds will enter the picture. But overall, this looks like a good one with a warmer high of 85.
  • MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high warms to 87 with more humidity.
  • TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a high of 85.
  • WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine, with the chance of a spotty thunderstorm. The high hits 85 again.

