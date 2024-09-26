This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

This summer was Philadelphia’s fifth warmest on record. As climate change pushes temperatures higher, people who work outside are among those most at risk.

A new report by the research nonprofit Urban Institute finds more than one in seven outdoor workers nationwide experienced heat exhaustion and other heat-related symptoms on the job last year.

“Extreme heat is more than just an inconvenience — it’s a serious health risk for workers,” said Lisa Clemans-Cope, author and senior research fellow at the Urban Institute. “Without stronger protections, these numbers are going to rise as the temperature rises.”

The survey of thousands of workers found the health impacts of heat were most common in certain industries: agriculture, mining and construction. Close to 283,000 people in Pennsylvania and over 167,000 in New Jersey worked in mining, logging and construction in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Low-wage workers, Hispanic men and non-citizens who responded to the Urban Institute’s survey experienced heat-related symptoms at the highest rates.

“Hispanic men, low-wage workers making $15 per hour or less and non-citizens are disproportionately funneled into the most dangerous jobs in terms of heat,” Clemans-Cope said. “This is a result of the intersection of climate risks and long-standing racial and economic inequalities.”