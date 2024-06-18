WHYY News Climate Desk

Philly declares Code Red ‘until further notice’ amid soaring temps

The Philadelphia region is under a Heat Advisory, which will shift to an Excessive Heat Watch later this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

What you need to know

As  the Philadelphia region experiences its first heat wave of the season, the city’s Office of Homeless Services has declared a Code Red.

Under a Code Red, the city implements 24-hour outreach to transport unhoused people to safe indoor spaces and opens all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network. The Code Red is in effect until further notice, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and portions of northern Delaware. Heat index values up to 96 degrees are expected.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and portions of northern Delaware from Thursday morning through Sunday evening, with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values up to 105 degrees possible.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The potential for heat-related illnesses will “significantly increase,” the NWS said, due to extreme heat and humidity.

Related Content

How to help

During extreme heat, check in on elderly neighbors and relatives. If you see someone experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, like rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing or chest pain, call 911.

People of all ages can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s free HeatLine during Heat Health Emergencies at 215-765-9040, for health and safety tips or to talk to nurses about medical problems tied to the heat.

If residents see a person who appears unhoused during a Code Red, they are urged to request a street outreach team by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate