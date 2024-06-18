Philly declares Code Red ‘until further notice’ amid soaring temps

As the Philadelphia region experiences its first heat wave of the season, the city’s Office of Homeless Services has declared a Code Red.

Under a Code Red, the city implements 24-hour outreach to transport unhoused people to safe indoor spaces and opens all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network. The Code Red is in effect until further notice, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and portions of northern Delaware. Heat index values up to 96 degrees are expected.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and portions of northern Delaware from Thursday morning through Sunday evening, with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values up to 105 degrees possible.

The potential for heat-related illnesses will “significantly increase,” the NWS said, due to extreme heat and humidity.