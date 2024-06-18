Philly declares Code Red ‘until further notice’ amid soaring temps
The Philadelphia region is under a Heat Advisory, which will shift to an Excessive Heat Watch later this week. Here’s what you need to know.
What you need to know
- The Philly region is under a Heat Advisory through Thursday morning, when the area will be under an Excessive Heat Watch. Heat index values are expected to be in the upper-90s mid-week and rise to triple digits toward the end of the week
- Have questions about the summer heat wave? WHYY News has the answers
- How to protect yourself from extreme heat
- What happens to the body in extreme temperatures — and how heat becomes deadly
- Plus: 8 mistakes to avoid if you’re going out in the heat
As the Philadelphia region experiences its first heat wave of the season, the city’s Office of Homeless Services has declared a Code Red.
Under a Code Red, the city implements 24-hour outreach to transport unhoused people to safe indoor spaces and opens all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network. The Code Red is in effect until further notice, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and portions of northern Delaware. Heat index values up to 96 degrees are expected.
An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and portions of northern Delaware from Thursday morning through Sunday evening, with dangerously hot conditions and heat index values up to 105 degrees possible.
The potential for heat-related illnesses will “significantly increase,” the NWS said, due to extreme heat and humidity.
How to help
During extreme heat, check in on elderly neighbors and relatives. If you see someone experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, like rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing or chest pain, call 911.
People of all ages can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s free HeatLine during Heat Health Emergencies at 215-765-9040, for health and safety tips or to talk to nurses about medical problems tied to the heat.
If residents see a person who appears unhoused during a Code Red, they are urged to request a street outreach team by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.
