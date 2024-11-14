This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Parts of the northeast are experiencing a drought that’s being described as “historic.”

New Jersey ramped up its drought declaration to a warning level Wednesday, as the state faces an unseasonably high number of wildfires as well as dwindling reservoir and groundwater levels. One utility in the state issued a mandatory water conservation order.

Meanwhile, the dry conditions have caused salty water in the Delaware River to creep toward Philadelphia’s main drinking water intake. The city experienced its driest October on record, as did Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trenton and Wilmington, Delaware.

Numerous counties in southwest and southeast Pennsylvania are under drought watches or warnings, while Delaware is under a statewide drought watch.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the wildfires and dwindling drinking water supplies a wake-up call.

“The reality is the drought we’re currently experiencing is just one example of how a changing climate is impacting the state today — not just far off into the future but in the here and now,” Murphy said.

So what role is climate change playing in the current drought?

How climate change impacts droughts in the Philly region

Human-caused climate change is making the northeastern United States warmer and wetter. Total annual precipitation in the region is trending up, but that doesn’t mean the region can’t experience droughts.

Dry conditions and moderate droughts are a normal part of the mid-Atlantic’s climate. The Philadelphia region’s “drought of record” happened in the 1960s, and naturally occurring seasonal droughts will continue to occur in the region even if rainfall increases overall, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

There’s no indication droughts are occurring more frequently in the Northeast due to climate change, said Arthur DeGaetano, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell University. But climate change can make droughts more severe, because warmer temperatures mean more evaporation.

“The warmer it is, the faster the water leaves the ground,” said Mathew Barlow, a professor of climate science at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. “Things dry out more quickly when it’s warmer, and that’s expected to play more of a factor in drought going forward. That much is clear.”