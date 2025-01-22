A ‘lifesaver,’ a ‘hub,’ an ‘escape pod’: What the shuttered Richmond Library means to neighbors
The library is closed due to an ongoing roof replacement project and a crumbling ceiling. A spokesperson said work is starting up again.
Erin Vanderwoude and her 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, love the Richmond Library.
Vanderwoude uses it to check out e-books for herself and picture books about whatever Olivia is most interested in at the moment. When Olivia, who celebrates Christmas, asked about a different holiday her classmate was celebrating, the two checked out a book on Hanukkah. When Olivia became fascinated by trucks and cars, they headed to the library.
“We were able to check out books that had mechanics in them, so she can see what a mechanic does,” Vanderwoude said.
The Vanderwoudes’ favorite part of the library is storytime on Wednesday mornings.
“We go faithfully every week,” Vanderwoude said. “It’s just been a very consistent thing for almost three years now.”
But that routine was interrupted in November, when the library branch closed for a long time due to problems with its HVAC system. Then last month, the library shuttered again because of damage to the ceiling.
Philadelphia libraries frequently close due to staffing shortages, renovations and maintenance issues. This past summer, more than one-third of Philly’s libraries closed due to broken or inadequate air conditioning.
Richmond is one of the library branches getting renovations through the Rebuild program, which uses funding from the sweetened beverage tax to renovate parks, rec centers and libraries. But as the Inquirer reported earlier this month, work to replace the library’s roof stalled last February. Work is now starting up again, said Free Library spokesperson Mark Graham, but the roof replacement is expected to take three more months.
Staff are still figuring out whether the library can reopen while the roof work is happening, he said. In the meantime, residents of Port Richmond are missing a beloved community space.
A ‘lifesaver’ for young moms and kids
When the Richmond Library was open, Hadar Spector brought her two children — a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old — at least once a week. Her toddler enjoyed the educational toys in the children’s section, picking out her own books and playing with other kids.
With the Richmond branch closed, Spector has tried visiting other nearby branches. But she says there aren’t as many young kids for her daughter to play with.
“She keeps asking, like, when are the other kids coming?” Spector said. “And it’s like, they’re not.”
The Richmond Library was one of the reasons Christina Grier bought a home in Port Richmond when she was pregnant.
“I could picture my kid going to the library, and her riding a bike in the park,” she remembered.
Grier’s daughter, now 18 months old, has been going to story time at the library for most of her life. Grier, a stay-at-home mom, says there’s a big social benefit.
“I feel like sometimes she might be missing out a little bit from [not attending] day care, and I feel like that gives her that playtime,” Grier said.
The Richmond Library is not just a great space for kids to connect, but an “absolute lifesaver” for moms, said Vanderwoude, who also has a nearly 2-year-old. Vanderwoude moved to the neighborhood during the early part of the pandemic, and since then, the library has been where she’s met other parents and swapped resources.
“You walk in, you see the same people every week,” Vanderwoude said. “You get to know them.”
An ‘escape pod’ from the loneliness of remote work
David Kazarov is a technical writer who works remotely for a company based on the West Coast. That means many of his workdays are spent alone at his Port Richmond home.
“I’m an island to myself here,” Kazarov said.
The isolation is what Kazarov calls the “double-edged sword” of remote work.
“I love the concept of remote work,” he said. “[But] it’s extremely lonely.”
While the Richmond Library was open, Kazarov often worked from the library several days a week, using the internet and enjoying the calm atmosphere.
“We don’t have a lot of really good coffee shops or spaces where one can remote work in, in Port Richmond,” he said. “Even then, you have to pay to be in those spaces.”
Having a free, public “third space” to spend time in is vital, Kazarov said.
“It’s like an escape pod. You’re able to just get out of your house and be somewhere without having to pay to be there,” he said. “Just being around other people, if you’re not even working with them, just being in the presence of others can help lift some of [the loneliness].”
A community hub
John Kalicki, president of the South Port Richmond Civic Association, lives just across the street from the Richmond Library. He frequently borrows books, and says the library is also used for community meetings and as a safe place for kids to go after school.
“You used to see your neighbors at the library,” he said. “It’s one of the hubs of the community.”
The Richmond Library hosts a range of events and activities, including writing workshops, arts and crafts parties, a flu vaccine clinic and a trans book club.
“They have a knitting club all the seniors use … I was interested in starting the yoga on Mondays,” Grier said. “There’s really something for everyone.”
Without family nearby, the library’s story-time program has given Vanderwoude a sense of community.
“I know that, God forbid, I needed something, I could call at least five different moms that I’ve met at that program,” Vanderwoude said.
Richmond Library’s path to reopening
On Jan. 1, Hadar Spector published an online petition claiming the Richmond Library was “at risk for closure due to negligence,” as its building issues were allowed to worsen. A few days later, the Inquirer reported contractors had not made progress on replacing the library’s roof since they had removed it last February.
Spector’s petition, titled “Save Richmond Library from closure!” has since gained more than 1,300 signatures.
“We care about the building,” she said. “We care about where our money is going. And we care about making sure that our community space is not lost and just forgotten.”
On Friday, Free Library spokesperson Graham said work had resumed on the roof replacement after the contractor had received the majority of the necessary materials.
“Work is moving forward,” Graham said.
The roof replacement is expected to be completed in three months, he said.
