Erin Vanderwoude and her 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, love the Richmond Library.

Vanderwoude uses it to check out e-books for herself and picture books about whatever Olivia is most interested in at the moment. When Olivia, who celebrates Christmas, asked about a different holiday her classmate was celebrating, the two checked out a book on Hanukkah. When Olivia became fascinated by trucks and cars, they headed to the library.

“We were able to check out books that had mechanics in them, so she can see what a mechanic does,” Vanderwoude said.

The Vanderwoudes’ favorite part of the library is storytime on Wednesday mornings.

“We go faithfully every week,” Vanderwoude said. “It’s just been a very consistent thing for almost three years now.”

But that routine was interrupted in November, when the library branch closed for a long time due to problems with its HVAC system. Then last month, the library shuttered again because of damage to the ceiling.

Philadelphia libraries frequently close due to staffing shortages, renovations and maintenance issues. This past summer, more than one-third of Philly’s libraries closed due to broken or inadequate air conditioning.