4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Pa., NJ. and Del.

The Friday morning tremors felt in the greater Philadelphia region were the result of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter to Lebanon, New Jersey — roughly 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The earthquake reverberated throughout much of the East Coast a little before 10:30 a.m. with residents reporting rumbling in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The quake’s depth is estimated to be about 4.7 km beneath the Earth’s crust.

There have been no initial reports of damage.