4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Pa., NJ. and Del.

At 10:23 a.m., a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey rattled the greater Philadelphia region.

map showing earthquake

This image provided by U.S. Geological Survey shows the epicenter of an earthquake on the East Coast of the U.S. on Thursday, April 5, 2024. An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

The Friday morning tremors felt in the greater Philadelphia region were the result of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter to Lebanon, New Jersey — roughly 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The earthquake reverberated throughout much of the East Coast a little before 10:30 a.m. with residents reporting rumbling in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The quake’s depth is estimated to be about 4.7 km beneath the Earth’s crust.

There have been no initial reports of damage.

The PATCO Speedline is suspending services while crews inspect the line. The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy asked residents not to call 911 unless it’s an actual emergency.

The Philadelphia Police Department made the same request to city residents. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

Earthquakes along the east coast are less common than ones along the western seaboard. The Delaware Valley is far from any plate boundaries, which tend to be a hotspot for large seismic activity. The closest plate boundaries are in the center of the Atlantic Ocean and in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

However, the northeast corridor still experiences earthquakes, ranging from small shakes to damaging ones.

phone alert
A person looks at an emergency alert on their smartphone Friday, April. 5, 2024, in New York. An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

In 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the region. It was felt by one-third of the country’s population.

