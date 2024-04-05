4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Pa., NJ. and Del.
At 10:23 a.m., a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey rattled the greater Philadelphia region.
The United States Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter to Lebanon, New Jersey — roughly 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The earthquake reverberated throughout much of the East Coast a little before 10:30 a.m. with residents reporting rumbling in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
The quake’s depth is estimated to be about 4.7 km beneath the Earth’s crust.
There have been no initial reports of damage.
⚠️PATCO SERVICE SUSPENDED— PATCO (@RidePATCO) April 5, 2024
Due to the earthquake in our area, all PATCO service is suspended at this time. Crews will inspect the integrity of the line out of an abundance of caution. Once inspection is complete, service will resume. No timeframe. Updates to follow.
The PATCO Speedline is suspending services while crews inspect the line. The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy asked residents not to call 911 unless it’s an actual emergency.
The Philadelphia Police Department made the same request to city residents. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state officials are continuing to monitor the situation.
Earthquakes along the east coast are less common than ones along the western seaboard. The Delaware Valley is far from any plate boundaries, which tend to be a hotspot for large seismic activity. The closest plate boundaries are in the center of the Atlantic Ocean and in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.
Earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast, a zone one study called a "passive-aggressive margin" b/c there's no active plate boundary between the Atlantic & N. American plates, but there are stresses. Did you feel the NJ quake? https://t.co/ADcDLsTp8b— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) April 5, 2024
However, the northeast corridor still experiences earthquakes, ranging from small shakes to damaging ones.
In 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the region. It was felt by one-third of the country’s population.
