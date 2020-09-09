‘My whole house shook’: Overnight earthquake strikes in N.J.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in Monmouth County, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The USGS said the earthquake happened around 2 a.m. and was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold, about 3 miles deep.

Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence.

“My whole house just shook,” Kellie Ann wrote to Jersey Shore Hurricane News’ Facebook page at 2:09 a.m.

In Keyport, Stephanie Flikkema said was woken up from the shaking, and in East Freehold, Molly Burwell Heaney said there was a “huge noise” and her house shook “like it was hit [by] a tractor-trailer.”

Hundreds of people as far away as Philadelphia and Long Island, New York, contributed to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” map, reporting only weak or light shaking and no damage.

“It would be very surprising for us to see anything more than you know, damaged shelves or picture frames falling off of windows,” said Robert Sanders, a geophysicist with the survey.