‘Microearthquake’ registers off N.J. coast

(BigStock/vchal)

A minimal earthquake occurred off the South Jersey coast early Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.0 magnitude earthquake happened around 5:50 a.m. approximately 37 miles east-southeast of Brigantine in Atlantic County.

A microearthquake, classified as a very low-intensity seismic event at 2.0 magnitude or less, is rarely felt. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

One occurred in Burlington County last June but there were no reports of anyone feeling shaking. The last earthquake felt in New Jersey was in November 2017.

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake was centered near Dover, Delaware and felt along the Jersey Shore and beyond.

In August 2011, a 5.8 earthquake rattled most of the Eastern seaboard.

The Jersey Shore didn’t experience any major structural damage, but residents reported items falling in the houses, and managers of some commercial and government buildings didn’t take any chances and ordered evacuations.

