2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of New Jersey

The minor quake comes nearly two months after earthquake centered in North Jersey registered a magnitude of 4.8.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • May 24, 2024
A map shows parts of New Jersey affected by an earthquake

A minor earthquake shook parts of New Jersey overnight. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The USGS reports a 2.9 magnitude earthquake centered near Gladstone rattled parts of New Jersey early Friday.

More than 670 people reported feeling the quake around 3:50 a.m.

No damage was reported.

The latest ground shake comes seven weeks after an earthquake centered in northern New Jersey registered a magnitude of 4.8, startling millions of people across the Northeast.

People from Baltimore to Boston, and beyond, reported feeling the ground shake.

That earthquake was the largest in New Jersey’s Tri-State area since 1973.

