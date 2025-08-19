This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Weather Service is strongly urging beachgoers to stay out of the water in the coming days in New Jersey and Delaware as Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous rip currents off the Northeast coast.

We’ve learned lifeguards at the popular Wildwood beach will not be on stands or in the water Tuesday, but will still patrol the beach in vehicles.

The same goes for lifeguards at North Wildwood beach, according to officials.

Wildwood officials announced Monday and said the Wildwood Beach Patrol will look at each day individually to determine whether conditions are safe for lifeguards.

Gov. Phil Murphy is asking everyone to stay out of the water at New Jersey beaches as conditions worsen over the course of the week.

It’s bad timing as shore towns wind down the last few weekends of the summer season before Labor Day.

Families are also trying to hit the beach before students across the region begin returning to school, some as early as Monday.