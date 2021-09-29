Watch ‘In Du Bois’ Footsteps: The Health of our Cities, Then & Now’

In the late 1800s, W.E.B. Du Bois was commissioned by the University of Pennsylvania to document social problems in Philadelphia’s majority-Black 7th Ward.

Going door-to-door, Du Bois conducted surveys, and had in-depth conversations with the residents to learn more about their lives, living conditions, and the challenges they faced.

In 1899, Du Bois published his ground-breaking book, “The Philadelphia Negro,” the first sociological study of an African American community in the United States. The study would go on to shape the field of social science for decades to come. It was one of the earliest examples of a researcher making connections between social determinants of health like poverty and housing and racial disparities in health outcomes.

On Sept. 15, 2021,  Sojourner Ahebee, health equity reporter for WHYY and The Pulse, moderated a conversation between Elijah Anderson, Sterling Professor of sociology & African American Studies at Yale University, Tawandaa Austin, Senior Community Health Worker for Penn Medicine, and Sharrelle Barber, Director of Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements and Population Health Equity at Drexel University, about the laws, policies, and historical forces that have impacted the health conditions of city residents from Du Bois’ time to today.

Watch a recording of the event, ‘In Du Bois’ Footsteps: The Health of our Cities, Then & Now,’ below:

 

Support for WHYY’s coverage on health equity issues comes from the Commonwealth Fund.

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

About Sojourner Ahébée

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate