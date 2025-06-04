From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY invited community members to the Esperanza Arts Center to raise awareness and promote care around diabetes and related health conditions in Latino communities.

Those who attended were able to receive free health screenings to monitor blood pressure and sugar levels, as well as connect with local organizations providing health resources.

Tuesday’s event was moderated by WHYY’s Maiken Scott, who hosts The Pulse, to discuss preventative health measures with emergency room doctor José Torradas, diabetes specialist Maria del Pilar Aparicio and dietitian Dalina Soto.