Thousands participate in ‘Donor Dash’ to raise awareness for organ donation

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

More than 10,000 people participated in a run in Philadelphia Sunday morning to raise money and awareness for the Gift of Life donor program.

The 26th annual Gift of Life Donor Dash brought families and loved ones out to Eakins Oval for a 5k run, a 10k run, and a 3k walk. Many of the participants either had a family member who was an organ donor or are organ recipients themselves.

“I’m walking for myself. I’m a bilateral lung transplant recipient,” said Dee Chapis from Glenolden. “It changed my whole life. I had like two weeks left and now I’ve gotten to see four grandchildren born.”