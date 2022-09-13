Jasmin Velez, a community organizer for KCT, pointed out that while the organization cannot stop gentrification already in full force, it strives to “preserve and ignite” local businesses that will benefit the community.

The 14 properties KCT owns, 12 vacant lots and two mixed-use properties, are assets in a trust with no beneficiaries, because the trust exists for the advancement of a cause.

The KCT Neighborhood Trust, considered a perpetual purpose trust, will operate similar to a land trust, except a nine-person trust stewardship committee will be making decisions on its behalf.

With different residential and garden trusts around the city, the KCT Neighborhood Trust is the only one of its kind.

For townhomes in Germantown, Port Richmond, and Point Breeze, the Women’s Community Revitalization Project utilizes a land trust model. But land trust models for commercial spaces, like the KCT Neighborhood Trust, are unchartered territory in Philadelphia.

To decide what the KCT Neighborhood Trust should look like, KCT worked with a group of 10 residents. Among them was Neyda Rios.

“It was really nice being able to be a part of making the decisions in the neighborhood and just trying to get our neighborhood back,” Rios said.

Another member of the group, who preferred to remain anonymous, said they felt more comfortable with the organization and less skeptical once they saw Velez, someone they trust, was involved.

Kensington resident Cynthia Estremera Gauthier, the director of racial equity and engagement at Strategic Arts, a group that consulted with KCT on community engagement, said she was excited when she heard how KCT would “focus on keeping the control and the power with the residents.”

She has seen gentrification take over the Kensington area before, especially on her block at Kensington Avenue and Huntingdon Street.

“There’s just been a sort of long-term, deep gentrification process, and I was concerned about the way that would take over the areas that have long-term community residents, and the fact that so many residents had already started to be displaced,” Estremera Gauthier said.

Reshaping Kensington’s future

So far, 11 KCT properties — neighboring Kensington Avenue lots that were previously abandoned — have been revamped into a pollinator garden. Neighborhood residents, KCT, and local nonprofits now use space to host community events.

In 2023, KCT plans to build a three-story building with two apartment units that features commercial space.