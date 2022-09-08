UC Townhomes residents and activists make demands, block traffic outside City Hall
Hundreds of protesters stopped traffic around City Hall as they rallied in support of University City Townhomes residents who have until October to find a new place to live.
Residents demanded outside investors stop encroaching on housing properties within Philadelphia and called on the city to create a fund to preserve affordable housing.
The rally was held on the same day residents were originally scheduled to be evicted from UC Townhomes; that date has since been delayed to Oct. 8.
UC Townhomes resident Sheldon Davids says people have been having a tough time finding new housing and feel like they have to take substandard housing because of the “time crunch.”
“The imminent eviction is leaving people feeling in distress,” Davids said. “It is cruel to keep people in limbo from month to month instead of simply giving us a full year or two. We have been fighting to be treated with dignity for the last 11 months.”
The West Philly affordable housing complex could potentially be sold after the property owners IBID/Altman Management decided not to renew the HUD contract last year. Industry estimates put the likely sale price near $100 million dollars.
Resident Melvin Hairston criticized members of the city’s government for not intervening on their behalf and said they’re allowing developers to damage communities.
“Everybody knows what’s going on right now unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last eight months,” Hairston said. “There’s a war right now. They want to bring the war to the people? We bringing it right back to them!”
Activists and residents called for UC Townhomes property owners to sell it to a third party who will maintain it as affordable housing. Residents also said they are working to acquire the housing complex, however no concrete plants were announced.
The townhomes are situated in University City, what was once a majority-Black neighborhood known as the Black Bottom. Concerns over gentrification have risen over time as the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University have expanded their campuses.
Located on Market Street between 39th and 40th streets, the UC Townhomes property houses 70 units that for 40 years were offered as federally subsidized housing. According to the UC Townhomes coalition, 68 families are being impacted by the eviction.