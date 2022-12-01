Over a dozen students were arrested after rushing the field in protest during Penn’s homecoming game. Student activist with Save the UC Townhomes Coalition Gigi Varlotta was among them. They said students are hoping to resolve these charges before proceeding with the school’s disciplinary process.

“We see our case as part of a larger context of Penn admin suppressing protest,” Varlotta said.

Several current or former residents of the UC Townhomes joined Wednesday’s rally in support of the students.

“I am disappointed in the University of Penn for disciplining the children for standing on what is morally right,” said UC Townhomes resident Rasheda Alexander. “[Penn says] they want to change the community. They want to add value. But they have done nothing but divide our community.”

Penn spokesperson Ron Ozio has declined to answer questions from PlanPhilly about the consequences the students are facing — but said the university supports “free speech, thought, inquiry, and lawful assembly.”

“Penn’s Guidelines on Open Expression champion these rights while also affirming that University business – such as classes, meetings, games, or speaking events – shall not be infringed upon or disrupted by protests or demonstrations,” he said in a statement after the homecoming game arrests.

Ozio has not addressed whether the school plans to meet protesters’ demands.