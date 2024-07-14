All things African art: Philadelphia Museum of Art plans to build a home for diasporic works

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has been a keystone of Philadelphian culture since its founding in 1876, making it one of the oldest public art museums in the United States. Now, the museum is looking to broaden Philadelphia’s art and historical culture scene by including a permanent center for African art.

PMoA’s goal for the newly-minted Brind Center for African and African Diasporic Arts is to provide an internationally renowned stage for art across African culture, which tends to fall to the wayside, according to the center’s recently-appointed curator, Imani Roach.

Roach has been a resident of Philadelphia since 2012 and has called the PMoA her home museum over the past decade. During her time in Philadelphia, she has been an educator at universities including the University of Pennsylvania and the now-closed University of the Arts before starting in research and curation of African art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“My background is in education,” says Roach. “I was teaching at the university level before I started museum work and that was always the way that I shaped my curriculum.”

She wants to implement some of this knowledge of educating others into the center, making it interactive and collaborative.

“One of the impacts that I hope that the Brind Center will have specifically for young people is to create a greater sense of familiarity for them with the visual culture, the arts [and] the cultural history of the continent of Africa that I know is not available in a lot of school curricula,” says Roach.