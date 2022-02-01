An exhibition of work by contemporary Black artists is opening at Lehigh University today. The 50 works in the traveling show called “Young, Gifted and Black” all come from a single private collection — a collection on a mission.

“A collection should be a story. It should be an argument. There should be a thesis to your collection,” said Bernard Lumpkin, who with his husband Carmine Boccuzzi has collected almost 500 works of art by mostly emerging Black artists of the last 25 years. “For me, that thesis has to do with telling the stories of young artists of African descent, whose work has not been shown, whose careers have not been promoted, and whose vision has not reached wide enough audiences.”

The Lumpkin-Boccuzzi Family Collection was the subject of a book published in 2020, and now is an exhibition that has already been in New York and Chicago. The exhibition at the Lehigh University Art Galleries, which runs through the end of May, includes work by high-profile artists, such as Kara Walker, Derrick Adams, and Rashid Johnson.

There are two Philadelphia artists in the show: Wilmer Wilson and Jonathan Lyndon Chase.

“It’s really, really beautiful to be working and living at the same time with all of these like like-minded humans,” said Chase. “The word that comes to mind is time capsule, which I think is super important. It’s an honor to be documented in such a way.”

Chase said it’s rare for a private collector to put their acquisitions out in public, in a traveling show.

“I might get lucky and, like, the person will send a picture of where it is,” they said. “What Bernard is doing is in that way super duper vital and special, because artists need to be seen.”