21 states are getting minimum wage bumps in 2025

Minimum-wage workers in 21 states will see a bigger paycheck come the new year. They’re among the many thousands of laws changing as a new year begins.

Those wage increases will impact an estimated 9.2 million workers and raise pay by a total of $5.7 billion, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank that publishes economic research and examined the expected 2025 wage increases.

An additional 48 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages above their state wage floors starting Tuesday.

California, which is increasing the minimum wage from $16 to $16.50, is one of the 14 states adjusting the minimum to increase for inflation. The average full-time minimum-wage worker in these states will make around $420 more annually, according to EPI.

Five states are bumping up the statewide minimum wage through previously adopted legislation, and two states — Nebraska and Montana — are making changes after voters passed ballot measures.