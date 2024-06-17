Pew researchers measured Philly’s business tax burden. Here’s what they found

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia businesses are subjected to the same tax rate, but based on their industry sector, net income and gross revenue, the tax burden for companies in the city vary, according to a new Pew Charitable Trusts report. The largest companies pay the lion’s share of taxes, researchers said.

Pew researchers analyzed the Business Income and Receipts Tax, known as BIRT, and the Net Profits Tax from 2017 through 2021 to cull their data. Some exceptions were 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, and tax returns for 2022 and 2023 were incomplete when research was conducted.

In 2021, 34,800 of city businesses filed BIRT returns, but about two-thirds of businesses received exemption because they earned less than $100,000 in gross revenue.

The research did not include any other city, state or federal taxes owed by businesses.

“We see some really interesting nuance here in the business tax structure in Philadelphia that we think is really important to understand,” said Thomas Ginsberg, senior editor and research manager with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Philadelphia research and policy initiative.